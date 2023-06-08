Brutal Ad from Pro-Pence Super PAC Hits Trump Over Jan. 6, Abortion, Putin: ‘A Weak Man’

A withering new ad from Committed to America, a super PAC supporting Mike Pence’s nascent presidential campaign attacks his old boss, former president Donald Trump as “a weak man.”

The relationship between the once close former running mates has deteriorated since Pence refused Trump’s call for him to reject the electoral college count after the 2020 presidential election. On January 6, 2021, a crowd summoned by Trump stormed the Capitol Building while Pence and both Houses of Congress certified the election results, with many chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”

As the riot grew increasingly violent, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

In its aftermath, Pence has offered rebukes of Trump’s actions, most notably at his campaign kick-off event on Wednesday.

“President Trump’s words were reckless. They endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol,” he declared, later submitting that “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

Committed to America’s opening volley of the campaign, however, marks the first time that Team Pence has made a play for Trump’s throat.

It begins:

A president begging him to ignore the Constitution. A mob shouting for him to die. And an anxious nation watching for one man to do what’s right. A weak man appeases a mob. A man of courage and character stands up to them. That day, one man failed the test of leadership while another stood tall.

The hit goes on to knock Trump for his recent comments on abortion, and his praise of Vladimir Putin for his launching of an invasion of Russia, observing that “since then [January 6], this so-called leader has continued to abandon our conservative principles.”

“Now, with a woke mob trying to take away our freedom, we need a president who won’t flinch, who won’t try to cut deals with our values,” it continues.

Watch above via Committed to America on Twitter.

