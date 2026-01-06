‘Can You Imagine FDR Dancing?’ Trump Admits ‘Very Classy’ Melania ‘Hates’ His Rally Tradition

President Donald Trump broke into full stand-up comic mode on Tuesday morning when he shared his wife Melania Trump “hates” when he does his famous “YMCA” dance.

“She’s a very classy person, right? She said it’s so unpresidential,” Trump said during a speech to House Republicans in Washington, D.C..

“She hates when I dance,” Trump continued. “I said, ‘Everybody wants me to dance.”

He then gritted his teeth as he continued his impression of the First Lady being upset.

“‘Darling, it’s not presidential.’ She actually said, ‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?’ She said that to me,” he recalled.

Trump raised his eyebrows and took a few seconds to span the crowd with a “Can you believe it?” look on his face. Several people in the audience were laughing at the comment.

“And I said, ‘There’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know,'” Trump said with a grin.

That drew some more laughs.

Of course, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt could not dance because he had polio.

FDR contracted the disease in 1921 and used a wheelchair during his presidency because he was paralyzed from the waist down. So needless to say, FDR was not doing the Jitterbug or the Foxtrot — or the YMCA dance for that matter, either.

Trump has since made the Village People dance from the ’70s his go-to move at rallies.

The president continued his speech by calling FDR an “elegant fellow” — something he said he had to admit, even though Roosevelt was a Democrat.

Trump added that he and his wife have bickered about whether his supporters like to see him dancing on stage.

“She said they don’t like it, they’re just being nice to me. I said that’s not right, the place goes crazy. They’re screaming ‘Dance!'”

Earlier in the speech, Trump predicted Republicans will buck historical trends and the polls and enjoy an “epic” midterm win later this year.

