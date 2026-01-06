‘Crooked as Hell!’ Trump Goes on Rigged Election Rant on January 6 Anniversary

President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday at the House Republican retreat in Washington, D.C., and reiterated his long-held and widely debunked claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Trump made the remarks on the fifth anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was fueled by his claims of voter fraud as rioters tried to stop the certification of the election.

Trump spoke in his typical “weave” style, moving seamlessly from one topic to the other. Before addressing allegations of voter fraud, Trump repeated his attack on former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen.

“You can’t give it to an autopen. And you can always tell an autopen. One thing, it has two little tiny dots. You know that? Two little dots. Do you know what that’s from? Two pins. They go bing, pow, bong, pow. They’re wonderful things. But you’ve got to sign it, and the law is you have to sign. If somebody’s telling… The autopen person, he has to be authorized by the president of the United States. Well, he wasn’t,” Trump said, adding:

The guy barely knew the president. “How many times did you speak to the president?” Right? He said two. And they just spoke about the weather. It was like this. But he was never authorized to sign. And I think it’s what, 95% of the things were signed by autopen. You can tell because the autopen is a nice plain signature and his signature is a mess. The only thing he signed, which is nice, was Hunter’s pardon. No, that’s the only thing that we could find that he signed. Most of it he didn’t sign. So somebody’s sending papers to sign, and he wasn’t the president.

Trump then pivoted to the election, “First of all, the election was rigged. You want to have voter ID. You want to insist on it. You want to insist on it, can you imagine, in California, they not only don’t have voter ID, but if an official at the voting booths—which they don’t, by the way, because it’s all mail—if an officer, a voting official, even asks somebody for voter ID.” Trump continued:

“Sir, we’d like to see your identification. Do you come from our country?” They put him in jail for tampering with the election. Okay? We got to straighten this out before it gets too crazy. California’s more corrupt than any place. California is more corrupt than Minnesota, and I won Minnesota. Well, Tom’s gone. I think so. Well, it can’t be. Proportionately, probably nothing’s more corrupt, right? We got to win software. Yeah, right. He says you got to win. I’ll tell you what, I did great there three times. I was surprised three times that those elections are corrupt. They got you one time too, but I heard. A long time ago, but they got you. But they got to straighten those out. But we have to have voter ID. And you know, when you confront a Democrat about voter ID, like in a debate or something, I said it a couple of times with Biden, and he just won. They’re very embarrassed when we say, “We want voter ID.” Voter identification. The only reason somebody doesn’t want that is because they want to cheat. Our elections are crooked as hell.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.