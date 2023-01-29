CBS’ Brennan Grills McCarthy About Putting Marjorie Taylor Greene on Covid Subcommittee: She Compared Mask Mandates to the ‘Holocaust’

CBS’s Margaret Brennan took House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to task with an intense questioning over Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiratorial Covid claims.

Brennan interviewed McCarthy on Sunday for Face The Nation, where the two collided over his elevation of election-denying GOP congressmen after his excruciating bid for the speakership. Since Greene was a key ally in McCarthy’s Speaker bid, Brennan asked about his appointing Greene to a new House select committee for investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She compared mask requirements to the type of abuse Jews were subjected to during the Holocaust,” Brennan noted. “She called for [Anthony] Fauci to be arrested and imprisoned, and she spread conspiracy theories. How is anyone supposed to take that work seriously and find that work credible?”

McCarthy responded by saying “you have all the questions out there,” but Brennan interjected to ask “you think these are legitimate questions?”

“I think what the American public wants to see is an open dialogue in the process,” McCarthy said. “This is a select committee where people can have all the questions they want and they’ll the outcome.”

The interview went on as Brennan brought up the loss of faith in public institutions, plus the ongoing controversy surrounding the many lies of Rep. George Santos.

Watch above via CBS.

