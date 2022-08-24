Charlie Crist Says He Doesn’t Want DeSantis Fans to Vote For Him: ‘If You Have That Hate In Your Heart, Keep It There’

Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, made an odd request of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) voters this week, telling them that instead of flipping their vote, they should just stick with DeSantis.

Speaking to reports this week, Crist said he had no interest in wooing DeSantis supporters, accusing them of having “hate” in their hearts.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there,” Crist said.

Crist previously served as Florida’s governor from 2007-2011, and despite his words about DeSantis voters, he said he wants Floridians to “unify” around his ticket.

“I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good Independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” he said.

Crist: “Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there.” pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

Crist has offered sharp criticism of his Republican opponent. In a Monday interview on Morning Joe, Crist accused DeSantis of “tearing” Florida apart, and he’s accused DeSantis of being more interested in running for president.

“He’s running for president of the United States, and if we defeat him, which I believe we will on November the 8th, that show ends right here in Florida,” Crist said.

Crist’s fight against DeSantis has been described as a longshot by some. NBC News Marc Caputo published a report after Crist’s primary victory on Democrats feeling “fatalistic” about the chances of actually unseating DeSantis.

One advisor to Crist described the election as the “Powerball election” in the report.

“It’s the Powerball election. There’s still a chance!” the advisor said.

According to a poll from the University of North Florida released last week, DeSantis led Crist by eight points, with 50 percent support, while Crist scored 42 percent.

