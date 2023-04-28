Charlie Kirk Says Biden Is ‘Tough To Beat Because He’s Tough To Hate’

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, said President Joe Biden is “tough to hate” – unlike Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Friday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham cited an NBC News report stating the White House is seeking to elevate Harris’s profile after Biden announced Tuesday he will run for reelection.

“As part of the strategy to get President Joe Biden re-elected, West Wing advisers in recent months have developed a plan to better promote the work of Vice President Kamala Harris amid Republican efforts to turn her into a liability, two people familiar with the conversations said,” the report said.

“Charlie, this is real,” Ingraham said. “They think that selling Kamala as a success is going to redound to Biden’s benefit. Do you see that given her panoply of, you know, great experiences?”

“No,” Kirk replied. “I think one of the reasons why Joe Biden is tough to beat is because he’s tough to hate. I mean, you almost feel sorry for him. He’s a candidate of sympathy.”

Kirk said the same cannot be said of the vice president.

“Kamala Harris is different,” he continued. “It is very easy to build a movement against someone who is just so arrogant and smug and cackle-y, and self-righteous, and has failed so miserably on policy.”

He added, “It does probably reveal that there’s an identity politics issue that they’re gonna try to excite the most reliable voters they have, which are female Black voters in Georgia in particular and Wisconsin.”

Biden will be 82 on Inauguration Day in 2025.

