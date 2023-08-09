Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Asks Trump, ‘Are You Concerned About Fox Setting You Up?’

Eric Bolling asked former President Donald Trump if he will attend the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23 on Fox News. Trump has said he may skip the event because the outlet is “a hostile network.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, Trump told the former Fox News host he will announce his intention for the debate next week.

“I’ve already decided and I’ll be announcing something next week,” the former president said.

“Fox senior executives came and had dinner with you and pitched you,” Bolling said, referring to a report about Fox News president Jay Wallace and CEO Suzanne Scott dining with Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey resort. “Did they move the needle?”

“Well they were very nice,” Trump replied. “Look, they were very nice–”

“The only reason I say this, I put a poll up on Twitter,” Bolling interjected. “At least two-thirds of the people don’t want you to do the debate because they feel it could be a setup. Are you concerned about Fox setting you up?”

“Well, when you’re at 75, 78, 80%, and other guys are 0, 1%, 2%, 3%, you do say, ‘What’s the upside? Am I gonna go up one point?'” Trump replied. “But they could go up, you know. They’re not dumb people. They’re senators. They’re governors. They’re intelligent people. You have some very good people.”

He went on to reiterate his complaint about signing a loyalty pledge as a condition for debating. The Republican National Committee is making candidates who wish to participate sign a pledge to support the eventual nominee.

“I have a problem with the debate for another reason,” Trump continued. “I wouldn’t sign the pledge. Why would I sign a pledge if there are people on there that I wouldn’t have? I wouldn’t have certain people as, you know, somebody that I’d endorse. So, they want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president.”

Bolling asked Trump to name which people he would not support, but the former president declined.

“There’s no reason to insult them,” Trump said.

