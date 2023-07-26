Chris Christie Fires Back at Trump Attacking His Obama Meeting With Reminder He Invited Hillary Clinton to His WEDDING

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie Wednesday rhetorically asked Donald Trump if at his wedding to Melania Trump he danced “the night away” with Hillary Clinton.

Christie’s rejoinder came after Trump attack Christie late on Tuesday night for his relationship with former president Barack Obama.

“Christie was so star struck with Barack Hussein Obuma [sic], that Romney, who is a terrible politician and horrible representative of the Republican Party, never had a chance of winning the Presidency,” argued Trump in a Truth Social post. “Christie sold Romney out, making one of the worst Convention Speeches in History—Virtually not even mentioning Romney by name. Romney sat watching, in a trance—He couldn’t believe it!”

“Yeah… I invited the sitting President to New Jersey during the worst natural disaster in our state’s history,” admitted Christie on X, the artist formerly known as Twitter. “But I didn’t invite him to my wedding… Donald – did you dance the night away with Hillary?” he asked facetiously alongside a photo of the newlyweds, as well as Hillary and Bill Clinton at the nuptials.

Yeah… I invited the sitting President to New Jersey during the worst natural disaster in our state's history. But I didn't invite him to my wedding… Donald – did you dance the night away with Hillary? pic.twitter.com/k9clE430LK — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 26, 2023

At a the first Republican presidential debate during the 2016 election cycle, Trump recalled inviting the Clintons. “Hillary Clinton, I said be at my wedding, and she came to my wedding,” explained Trump. “She had no choice because I gave to a foundation.”

During his short tenure as president-elect in late 2016, Trump told NBC’s Matt Lauer that he was asking Obama for advice on his appointments.

“I take his recommendations very seriously. And there are some people that I will be appointing and, in one case, have appointed where he thought very highly of that person,” he said at the time. “We have a very good dialogue.”

