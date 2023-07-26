Yikes: DeSantis Says as President He Would ‘Sic’ Notorious Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On CDC, FDA

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that as president he would “sic” notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the CDC or FDA.

For nearly two decades, the political scion has promoted anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Perhaps more infamously, in 2005 Kennedy penned a column for Rolling Stone in which he linked autism to vaccines. Editors had to correct the piece five times before retracting the story altogether.

Throughout the pandemic, Kennedy questioned the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine against the disease. Since announcing his candidacy, the Democratic presidential hopeful has suggested that Covid-19 could be a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

During an interview with Clay Travis, DeSantis said he would not make Kennedy his running mate because he disagrees with him on affirmative action and climate change, but would consider appointing him to the CDC or FDA.

“I’m aligned with him on Fauci and the corruption and the health bureaucracies 100%. And I think he’s probably done said some other things that I agree with, too. But the end of the day, you know, he’s more liberal,” DeSantis told Travis.

“He opposed the affirmative action ruling to say you can’t racially discriminate on that. He would have wanted that to remain. So I just think at the end of the day, you know, you need somebody that’s going to reflect the values of the broad coalition,” he added.

“But there’s a whole host of other things that he’d probably be out of step with. And so on that regard, it’s like, okay, if you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC. But in terms of being veep, if there’s, you know, 70% of the issues that he may be averse to our base on, you know, that just creates an issue,” DeSantis concluded.

Watch the clip above via OutKick.

