Chris Pratt Endorses Former Republican Running Against Biden-Backed Dem, Claims LA Has Declined to ‘Pain and Utter Disarray’

Chris Pratt’s politics are the subject of much discussion among his critics and supporters, but the actor typically doesn’t directly speak on politics. On Sunday, however, the Guardians of the Galaxy star made announced a last-minute endorsement of billionaire Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles against the Joe Biden-endorsed Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA).

Caruso is a moderate Democrat and former Republican who Pratt declared knows how to “get shit done.” Pratt also joined a chorus of voices highlighting the decline of Los Angeles, calling it a city of “pain and utter disarray” today.

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great to me. In that time I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Pratt noted he doesn’t typically support political candidates, but there’s “too much to lose” in this election. Caruso, he claimed, is the “guy for our city.”

While the more progressive Bass has the support of the president, Caruso has managed to score a number of endorsements from typically left-leaning celebrities like Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Snoop Dogg. Even Elon Musk expressed support for Caruso, calling him “awesome” back in June.

It is rare for me to endorse political candidates. My political leanings are moderate, so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans. Executive competence is super underrated in politics – we should care about that a lot more! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022

A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last week found Bass leading Caruso with 45 percent support among likely voters compared to 41 percent for her Democratic opponent. The polling also found, however, that 13 percent of likely voters remain undecided in the race.

Pratt starred in Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Terminal List this year. The latter was also produced by the actor and earned massive streaming numbers despite negative reviews from many critics. Pratt shared a post calling out “woke critics” of the show in the wake of its success with audiences.

