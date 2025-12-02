Congressional Candidate Vows to ‘Kick Every Dirty Muslim Out of Texas’ in Appalling Campaign Video

A Texas congressional candidate vowed to “kick every dirty Muslim” out of the state in a shocking campaign video posted Monday.

Valentina Gomez is running for the 31st district of Texas for the Republican Party. One of her most prominent campaign promises has been the removal of those of the Muslim faith should she win her election. In a video posted Monday afternoon, Gomez took things even further when she called Muslims “dirty” and claimed an election win for her would “save your daughters from getting raped by Muhammad.”

Gomez continued:

Texas, I’ve officially filed to become your next congresswoman, so the choice is yours. Vote for me so we can kick every dirty Muslim out of Texas, save your daughters from getting raped by Muhammad, and protect our soldiers from getting murdered in broad daylight. Let me be very clear: we will make Texas the worst place for groomers, terrorist Muslims, pedophiles, and illegals to live in, so help me God. For me, this is just an election; but for you and your daughter, this is your life because Texas has only gotten more Muslim under these weak Republicans. New York City already fell to Islam. So did Michigan and Minnesota, and you’re next in line. If Texas falls to Islam, it’s simply because you didn’t vote correctly. God bless you all.

I’m officially running for US Congress. I will make Texas the worst place for terrorist muslims & illegals so help me God. For me, this is just an election, but for you, this is YOUR life. Jesus is King. pic.twitter.com/66kCeG0DOJ — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) December 1, 2025

Since announcing her decision to run for Congress, Gomez has made numerous social posts that could be considered extremist in nature. At the time of writing, her pinned tweet was a video of her storming the podium at an event and claiming that “Islam is the religion of rape, incest and pedophilia.”

Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America. I only fear God. pic.twitter.com/NxjsNlZSGo — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) April 29, 2025

In another video, Gomez stood next to a dummy tied to a chair. She then shot the dummy in the back of the head before explaining it was her solution to crimes committed by illegal immigrants.