Ruben Gallego Tells Ted Cruz, ‘F*ck You’ on Twitter: ‘Just Get Your A** to Cancun’

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) went on a rant with messages of “fuck you” aimed at the National Rifle Association and members of Congress.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 18 children and one adult, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos was shot and killed by police. It is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Gallego first targeted the NRA with “Fuck you @NRA.”

In response to calls for gun control, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Gallego responded, “Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless.” In February 2021, Cruz was pictured in Cancun amid Texas suffering from widespread power outages.

Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless. https://t.co/0tArGHosep — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

“Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer,” added Gallego.

Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022



In response to Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) tweeting “Our thoughts and prayers are with these families,” Gallego posted, “Fuck your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings.”

Fuck your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings. https://t.co/Wz432YCMPe — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

Finally, while it wasn’t a “fuck you,” Gallego also fired at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools,” tweeted Sinema.

“Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say ‘thoughts and prayers,’” tweeted Gallego.

Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say “thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/YA5Pp3dqao — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

