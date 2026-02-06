Conservative Radio Host Mocks Trump Supporters’ Falling For Defense of Racist Post

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson showed no patience on Friday for supporters of President Donald Trump who ignore the White House’s initial defense of the racist video clip he posted depicting the Obamas as apes.

The video sparked an uproar after Trump posted it to his Truth Social account in the early morning hours of Friday and it was eventually deleted some 12 hours later – amid a massive outcry, including among Republicans.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended the clip and attacked the “fake outrage” surrounding it. In a statement to PBS, Leavitt said, “This is from an Internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King. ’Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

The White House later blamed the post on a staffer and claimed Trump had not watched the video before it was posted to his account. While Trump’s “blame the staffer” excuse was widely criticized by observers who noted he had blamed interns in the past for other controversial posts, many of Trump’s supporters quickly used it to absolve the president of any blame.

Erickson posted a message mocking anyone who fell hook, line, and sinker for that excuse:

Timeline:

Staffer posts video with racist ending to Trump’s social media account. White House press secretary defends the video. 12 hours later…White House says “oops” and deletes it. Trump supporters, ignoring the initial defense, “See, it was a mistake. Why did you pounce?”

Erickson later added a second post, expressing his disbelief with the White House’s claim behind the post, “So…uhhh…that video got posted twice? By ‘some staffer’? In the early hours of the morning? And the press secretary defended it before it got deleted as an oopsie?”

So…uhhh…that video got posted twice? By “some staffer”? In the early hours of the morning? And the press secretary defended it before it got deleted as an oopsie? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 6, 2026

