Conservatives Call Out Trump For Attacking GOP Rep. Thomas Massie: ‘Your Tweet is BS’
Conservatives and libertarians called out President Donald Trump for attacking Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Friday, after Trump called the congressman a “third rate Grandstander” who should be thrown out of the Republican Party.
Trump attacked Massie for opposing the coronavirus relief bill, which the congressman described as “not a good deal.”
Following the president’s attack, loyal Trump supporter Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called Massie “a good man and a solid conservative.”
“He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down,” Gosar tweeted. “Thomas—Hang tough brother.”
@realDonaldTrump Mr. President. @RepThomasMassie is a good man and a solid conservative. He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down. Thomas—Hang tough brother. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/f0gydIQHTX
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 27, 2020
The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh also defended Massie, declaring, “Massie is a good congressman, this bill is garbage, and calling for a good conservative to be thrown out of the party because he doesn’t want to vote for a garbage bill is itself a garbage move.”
“Now watch the shameless groupies take Trump’s side against one of the most consistent conservatives in congress just because he told them to,” he continued.
Massie is a good congressman, this bill is garbage, and calling for a good conservative to be thrown out of the party because he doesn’t want to vote for a garbage bill is itself a garbage move. https://t.co/AiwVXuIyrL
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 27, 2020
Now watch the shameless groupies take Trump’s side against one of the most consistent conservatives in congress just because he told them to
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 27, 2020
U.S. Air Force veteran and conservative commentator Col. Rob Maness commented, “Ok @realDonaldTrump #IStandWithMassie. Your tweet is BS. There is always value in minority voices in this country.”
Ok @realDonaldTrump #IStandWithMassie. Your tweet is BS. There is always value in minority voices in this country. #SassiewithMassie @RepThomasMassie https://t.co/bZJpgmQzBk
— Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) March 27, 2020
Trump’s hoe ass seems to take aim at any Republican that even mildly takes the more consistent position on liberty. https://t.co/3tHVXKEMuJ
— Eric July (@EricDJuly) March 27, 2020
This ain’t it chief https://t.co/lNsliBGf1s
— Austin “Wash Your Hands” Petersen (@AP4Liberty) March 27, 2020
Hey @realdonaldtrump, @RepThomasMassie is a principled constitutional conservative. NONE of those words apply to you. He’s also a stronger supporter of #2A than you are. Why don’t you push back against the insanity in the Senate #coronavirus bill? #ImWithMassie https://t.co/w4QkWGbscU
— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) March 27, 2020
Awful. We should never “throw someone out of the party” for taking a principled stand against a deeply-flawed bill. https://t.co/zHlsTfmVkZ
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 27, 2020
Trump is mad that one of our politicians isn’t a louse and has principles. I am with @RepThomasMassie so hard. https://t.co/BMuCsLr5Jf
— Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 27, 2020
