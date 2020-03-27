Conservatives and libertarians called out President Donald Trump for attacking Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Friday, after Trump called the congressman a “third rate Grandstander” who should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

Trump attacked Massie for opposing the coronavirus relief bill, which the congressman described as “not a good deal.”

Following the president’s attack, loyal Trump supporter Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called Massie “a good man and a solid conservative.”

“He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down,” Gosar tweeted. “Thomas—Hang tough brother.”

@realDonaldTrump Mr. President. @RepThomasMassie is a good man and a solid conservative. He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down. Thomas—Hang tough brother. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/f0gydIQHTX — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 27, 2020

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh also defended Massie, declaring, “Massie is a good congressman, this bill is garbage, and calling for a good conservative to be thrown out of the party because he doesn’t want to vote for a garbage bill is itself a garbage move.”

“Now watch the shameless groupies take Trump’s side against one of the most consistent conservatives in congress just because he told them to,” he continued.

Massie is a good congressman, this bill is garbage, and calling for a good conservative to be thrown out of the party because he doesn’t want to vote for a garbage bill is itself a garbage move. https://t.co/AiwVXuIyrL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 27, 2020

Now watch the shameless groupies take Trump’s side against one of the most consistent conservatives in congress just because he told them to — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 27, 2020

U.S. Air Force veteran and conservative commentator Col. Rob Maness commented, “Ok @realDonaldTrump #IStandWithMassie. Your tweet is BS. There is always value in minority voices in this country.”

Trump’s hoe ass seems to take aim at any Republican that even mildly takes the more consistent position on liberty. https://t.co/3tHVXKEMuJ — Eric July (@EricDJuly) March 27, 2020

This ain’t it chief https://t.co/lNsliBGf1s — Austin “Wash Your Hands” Petersen (@AP4Liberty) March 27, 2020

Hey @realdonaldtrump, @RepThomasMassie is a principled constitutional conservative. NONE of those words apply to you. He’s also a stronger supporter of #2A than you are. Why don’t you push back against the insanity in the Senate #coronavirus bill? #ImWithMassie https://t.co/w4QkWGbscU — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) March 27, 2020

Awful. We should never “throw someone out of the party” for taking a principled stand against a deeply-flawed bill. https://t.co/zHlsTfmVkZ — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 27, 2020

Trump is mad that one of our politicians isn’t a louse and has principles. I am with @RepThomasMassie so hard. https://t.co/BMuCsLr5Jf — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 27, 2020

