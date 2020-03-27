comScore

Conservatives Call Out Trump For Attacking GOP Rep. Thomas Massie: ‘Your Tweet is BS’

By Charlie NashMar 27th, 2020, 11:01 am

Conservatives and libertarians called out President Donald Trump for attacking Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Friday, after Trump called the congressman a “third rate Grandstander” who should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

Trump attacked Massie for opposing the coronavirus relief bill, which the congressman described as “not a good deal.”

Following the president’s attack, loyal Trump supporter Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called Massie “a good man and a solid conservative.”

“He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down,” Gosar tweeted. “Thomas—Hang tough brother.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh also defended Massie, declaring, “Massie is a good congressman, this bill is garbage, and calling for a good conservative to be thrown out of the party because he doesn’t want to vote for a garbage bill is itself a garbage move.”

“Now watch the shameless groupies take Trump’s side against one of the most consistent conservatives in congress just because he told them to,” he continued.

U.S. Air Force veteran and conservative commentator Col. Rob Maness commented, “Ok @realDonaldTrump #IStandWithMassie. Your tweet is BS. There is always value in minority voices in this country.”

