Conservatives Hit the Roof Over Mamdani’s Inauguration Day Vow to Bring ‘The Warmth of Collectivism’ to NYC
Republican and conservative commentators criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pledge to bring “the warmth of collectivism” to the city on Thursday during his swearing-in ceremony.
“We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism,” vowed Mamdani to cheers from the audience during his swearing-in ceremony.
Conservatives on social media, however, were less attracted to the idea.
“The warmth of collectivism? That sounds rather chilling actually…” reacted New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan, while Trump nominee Mark Walker claimed, “Right out of Joseph Stalin’s 1928 play book forcing ‘collectivism’ on the Russian people. Taking away the individual’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (property) is communism in its purest form. America’s greatest threat now lies within.”
“No, actually, we are Americans and we don’t believe in that sh*t,” protested Megyn Kelly, while Manhattan Institute fellow Ilya Shapiro wrote, “My family fled the ‘warmth of collectivism’…”
After being sworn in as New York City’s new mayor by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mamdani described Sanders as “the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate.”
Sanders then spoke to the crowd, demanding that “the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes,” before leading the audience in a chant of, “Tax the rich!”
Mamdani – the city’s first Muslim mayor – was sworn into office using a Quran, prompting Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to remark that “the enemy” was “inside the gates.”
Watch above via CBS New York.
