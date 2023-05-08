Conservatives Protest Biden’s ‘Ban’ on New York Post at Event: ‘Crickets From Corrupt Media’

Conservative media figures protested the Biden administration’s decision to exclude the New York Post from an event on Monday and suggested that the decision could have been motivated by the newspaper’s coverage of Hunter Biden.

The New York Post announced that it had been “barred” from attending Biden’s “only daytime public event” on Monday — a conference with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg about “holding airlines accountable.” In an email, the White House press office claimed it was “unable to accommodate” to the newspaper.

“We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8,” the press office said. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available.”

Photos later showed, however, that the event was far from packed, and as many as 20 empty seats could be seen in the audience.

Conservatives reacted by accusing the Biden administration of purposely excluding the New York Post — which has become known for its coverage of the president’s son and broke the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 — from the event to avoid questions about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who is currently under federal investigation. According to reports, the White House is currently preparing for potential charges against Hunter Biden to be announced.

The NY Post, which has taken the lead in covering the Hunter Biden scandal, was barred from today's press event by the White House. https://t.co/SHm3prhmIh The NY Post is one of the nation's top 10 largest newspapers and one of the nation's oldest publications. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 8, 2023

Manhattan Republican Party Chair Andrea Catsimatidis reacted to news of the New York Post‘s exclusion by accusing Biden of “taking this one right out of communist China’s playbook!”

“Crickets from corrupt media,” tweeted Fox News host Mark Levin, while Fox News’ The Five co-host Dana Perino wrote, “This is not ‘return to norms.'”

Jason D. Meister, a member of Donald J. Trump For President Inc.’s Advisory Board, compared Biden’s administration to a “third world banana republic,” while Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized other news outlets for refusing to stand up for the New York Post.

Biden defended his son Hunter in an interview with MSNBC on Friday and claimed he had “done nothing wrong.”

“I trust him. I have faith in him,” Biden said.

