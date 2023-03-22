Daily Wire Host Concedes Guns Leading Cause of Death Among Children, Just Ahead of Cars: Should ‘We Ban Automobiles Too?!’

Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles went after actor Billy Porter on Wednesday after Porter noted on The View that gun violence is statistically the leading cause of death for children. Porter made the comment while defending drag queens from right-wing attacks, claiming the right is using the drag and trans community as a “distraction” from real issues.

Knowles played the clip and commented, “What is he talking about with guns?”

“You’re saying the big threat to children is guns? Not drag queens. No one’s saying that drag queens are murdering children,” Knowles added.

“We’re saying that drag queens are scandalizing children. And drag queens story hour is bringing often sexual criminals, child molesters, into places like libraries and schools to jiggle around in sexualized costumes for children,” Knowles added, baselessly accusing schools and libraries of hosting criminals.

“And that’s obviously depraved and wrong and in some cases already is illegal and in other cases should be illegal. And we should stop it,” he continued.

“Well, what about the guns? What are you saying about that? That’s a completely separate issue. And it’s true that guns are the leading cause of death among children,” Knowles conceded.

“It’s very close. It’s just slightly ahead of automobile accidents. So are you suggesting that we ban automobiles, too? What’s your is your argument that we ban guns and we take away the Second Amendment, we rewrite the Constitution and we deny people’s right to defend themselves? Is that is that what you’re — What are you saying? You’re not saying any of that,” he concluded.

