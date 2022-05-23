David Perdue Says Stacey Abrams is ‘Demeaning Her Own Race’

Republican Senate candidate David Perdue (R-GA) tore into Stacey Abrams while campaigning on Monday and accused her of “demeaning her own race.”

“When she told Black farmers you don’t need to be on the farm, when she told Black workers in hospitality and all this you don’t need to be … she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said on The John Fredricks radio show.

“I am really over this. She should never be considered material for governor,” he continued.

David Perdue on Stacey Abrams: “Let her go back where she came from .. She doesn’t care about people from GA .. She is demeaning her own race.” pic.twitter.com/BH7yeSOPVG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 23, 2022

Perdue would face Abrams in the general election in November for governor but is unlikely to win his primary against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Perdue, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been trailing Kemp by as much as 30 points in the polls.

The ex-Senator, who lost his reelection bid in 2020 amid Trump’s allegations of voter fraud in the state, made the comments in response to Abrams calling Georgia the “worst state.”

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” she said according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

“Let me contextualize. When you’re number 48 for mental health, when we’re number one for maternal mortality when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live,” she said in remarks that have been jumped on by right-wing media.

As of 6 p.m. ET, Fox News mentioned the remarks on every show Monday, except the Faulkner Focus, according to a search of SnapStream’s cable news feed.

