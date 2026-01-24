Another Shutdown Looms? Schumer Vows Dems Will Vote Against Funding ICE After Latest Minnesota Shooting

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed congressional Democrats will vote against a funding package that includes billions of dollars for the Department of Homeland Security after a man was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Schumer’s announcement suddenly increases the risk the government will partially shutdown at the end of the month.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city,” Schumer said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

He continued, “Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

The legislation includes $64.4 billion for DHS, with $10 billion going towards ICE, The New York Times reported. The funding package needs the support of some Democrats to reach the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate.

Schumer made his threat hours after 37-year-old protester Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Pretti was interfering with an operation to arrest a violent illegal immigrant when agents fired defensive shots against him. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said during a separate press conference that Pretti “approached” agents with a 9 mm handgun and was looking to “massacre” officers.

They were both slammed by Pretti’s family for spreading “sickening lies” afterwards. And critics promptly accused Noem of delivering an account of the incident that differed from the footage, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper posting the video of the shooting on X and asking “Is that what you see?”

Schumer said Dems have “sought common sense reforms” to DHS spending but have been thwarted by Republicans who refuse to “stand up” to President Donald Trump.

“The DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE,” Schumer added. “I will vote no.”

A few other Dems, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), signaled they will vote against the package too.

“I cannot and will not vote to fund DHS while this administration continues these violent federal takeovers of our cities,” Warner posted on X.

The vote is planned for next week.

