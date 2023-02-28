Democrat Tears Into ‘President Snowflake’ Trump, Mocks House GOP Investigation into Alleged Government Censorship

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) tore into former President Donald Trump and roasted the House GOP’s efforts to uncover evidence that the Biden administration has weaponized government against the American people.

Moskowitz spoke during a House Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday, in which a GOP-backed bill titled the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act was marked up.

“Additionally, Mr. Chairman, it’s come out not just with Twitter, but it’s come out that Donald Trump had White House staff call the Disney Corporation to try and censor Jimmy Kimmel because the former president didn’t like his jokes,” Moskowitz said in a now-viral clip shared online by Twitter account Acyn.

“And to quote Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel has responded to this, saying that ‘President Karen demanded to speak to my manager in order to censor my free speech through corporate ownership,’” Moskowitz continued, adding:

Additionally, you know, not dealing with government censorship, but it’s also come out, Mr. Chairman, that during the last campaign, Fox News provided Trump’s son-in-law with confidential information about President Biden’s ads and President Biden’s debate strategy, trying to put their finger on the pulse of the election.

Moskowitz was referring to a bombshell revelation in the latest Dominion Voting Systems court filing made public on Monday. The filing in the voting system company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News revealed that Rupert Murdoch gave Jared Kushner “confidential” information during the 2020 presidential election, including un-aired Biden campaign ads and information about the Biden team’s debate preparation.

“And so, listen, you know, I applaud you guys for going back five years because we’re going to find out that President Snowflake, through calling Twitter and calling Disney, was trying to hurt people’s free speech because, you know, it upset him,” Moskowitz said,

“He didn’t like being called names. And so you guys deserve credit that you want to get to the bottom of who did Donald Trump call? Who did Jared Kushner call? Who did the chiefs of staff in the Trump administration call to take down Americans’ free speech, not just on social media, but also on television?” the Florida Democrat concluded.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com