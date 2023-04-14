Democratic Senator Refuses to Say If He Thinks Feinstein Is Fit to Serve: ‘That’s a Question She Has to Ask Herself’

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) refused to answer directly when asked if he thinks Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is fit to serve as she battles shingles and a notable cognitive decline.

Feinstein, 89, has missed dozens of votes in recent months and her staff has not said when or if she will return to Washington, D.C. She has “temporarily” stepped down from the Judiciary Committee, which is now deadlocked between Democrats and Republicans. To appoint a replacement, Democrats will need Republicans’ cooperation.

“How do you feel about her absences?” Katy Tur asked Whitehouse.

“You know, it matters a lot that we have a full complement when the Senate is as close as it is,” he replied, referring to Democrats’ 51-49 majority. “And thankfully Dianne Feinstein has agreed to allow Chuck Schumer to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Judiciary Committee where things were getting backed up by not having an actual majority. If the Republicans blockade that effort, which they might do, then I think that’s gonna put the question back to Senator Feinstein [about] how she wishes to proceed.”

Tur asked Whitehouse if he has any idea when she’ll back.

“Not that I know of,” the senator responded.

“It’s a delicate question – do you think she’s still fit to serve?” Tur followed up.

“That, I think, is a question that she has to ask herself,” Whitehouse said. “And if she is fit to serve and can come back, then I would welcome her back. As I said, she’s a colleague I’m very proud to sit next to on the Judiciary Committee because of the extraordinary service that she has given over so many years.”

On Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) publicly called on her to step down immediately so California Governor Gavin Newsom can appoint a successor to serve at least until the term expires in 2025. He reiterated that call on Thursday.

Watch above via MSNBC.

