President Donald Trump’s demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale said he’s excited to continued his fight against “America’s biggest enemy”: the media.

“The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people,” Parscale tweeted Friday afternoon. “They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story. I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media!”

The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people. They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story. I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 17, 2020

The tweet is just his second since leaving his post as Trump’s 2020 campaign manager. His comments come in the midst of a pandemic that’s killed over 140,000 Americans as the country’s unemployment rate is still above 10 percent. Still, Trump and his campaign have touted both his response to the pandemic and the country’s job numbers.

Man, remember when The Media put bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan? Or when the media hacked our power grid to test for vulnerabilities? Or when the media invaded Crimea unlawfully and used kompromat on American leaders to prevent retaliation? Fuckin’ media, man. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) July 17, 2020

Parscale bragged in this article about how he planned on flooding social media with misinformation, conspiracies and lies about Biden https://t.co/L9f7lQnLc1 https://t.co/Ta119mkmQy — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) July 17, 2020

The Coronavirus has killed 141,000 Americans. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) July 17, 2020

The media — on all sides — is made up of humans, who make mistakes. It should be challenged & criticized. But to say the media is “America’s biggest enemy”? Bigger than Nazis, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Covid-19, murder hornets, people who drive slowly in the left hand lane? Insane! https://t.co/CwvaMJfYI6 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) July 17, 2020

Parscale’s tweet attacking the media came a couple minutes before a Business Insider scoop about how the Trump campaign is investigating campaign spending and Parscale’s contracts.

Hello, Brad’s followers! Here is the story he is upset about. https://t.co/2ICnNDaEiH — Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) July 17, 2020

On Wednesday, the president announced that he would promote deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien to run the 2020 campaign over Parscale. Parscale was demoted to being a senior adviser on the campaign.

Parscale has often lashed out at the media, especially after Trump’s June 20 Tulsa rally where attendance numbers did not meet expectations. Since, several notable Republican strategists have been critical of the job Parscale did as Trump’s campaign chief. Ed Rollins — a noted Trump backer who ran Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign, and frequently appears on Lou Dobbs Tonight — said Parscale was “making too much money” and should be demoted on June 23.

“It’s not my style to criticize a campaign manager, having run one myself, I know how difficult it can be, but in this case, something is not working and something has to change,” Rollins said.

