Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) admonished Hillary Clinton on Sunday for suggesting Joe Biden “should not concede” the 2020 election “under any circumstances.”

Durbin gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on This Week, where he urged Judge Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from election matters if her nomination by President Donald Trump places her on the Supreme Court before the end of the presidential contest. During this segment, Durbin slammed Trump over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transferral of power if Biden manages to defeat the president in November.

From there, Stephanopoulos brought up a series of remarks from August where Clinton said Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” because she expects the election will drag out because of mail-in voting and Republican efforts to sow distrust. Stephanopoulos noted that the president’s allies have “drawn a moral equivalence” between the remarks from Trump and Clinton, so he asked Durbin if he agreed with Clinton.

“No, I don’t,” he answered. “I disagree with Hillary Clinton. I respect her, I like her, but I think she’s flat out wrong.”

Durbin went on to agree that the election results will take longer than usual to verify, “but if we’re going to maintain a democracy, peaceful transition through an election is the only way to do it…Whoever the winner is, if it’s clear and legal, the other party should concede.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]