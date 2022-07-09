Disney Employees Sue Company Over Mask, Vaccine Mandates: ‘Affront’ to Christian Beliefs

Three former Disney employees, who worked for the company between seven and 20 years, are suing over mask and Covid-19 vaccine requirements, claiming such mandates equate to religious discrimination.

Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb, and Adam Pajer filed their lawsuit on June 30 and each objected to the company rejecting religious exemptions from Covid protocols required by the company. The former two were fired in March, while Pajer was released in June, according to their lawsuit which is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to cover lost wages and benefits, as well as the trio’s attorney fees.

Andreas referred to Covid testing and vaccines were a “medical experiment” and wearing a face covering is an “affront” to her Christian beliefs.

“Religious creed includes my dress and my grooming practices, including what I put on my head or face,” Andreas wrote. “Wearing a face covering is an affront of my Christian beliefs. Further, participating in a medical experiment, such as covid testing or vaccines, is also a violation of my religious beliefs.”

Disney responded to the request by saying she did not qualify for an exemption from wearing a face covering.

Pajer claimed he was treated as “leprous” by managers for refusing to comply with mask mandates.

“After careful review of the information you provided, we are unable to conclude that you are prevented from wearing a face cover due to a sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance,” the company wrote to Andreas in December.

The lawsuit alleges that Disney “irrationally” feared the employees would spread Covid to fellow employees and customers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has his own shaky history with Disney, signed legislation in November of 2021 prohibiting companies from enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates, which provides a number of exemptions for companies to give, be it health or religious-related. The legislation, however, also lists “periodic testing” paid for by the company as an alternative to a vaccine requirement.

