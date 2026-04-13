Don Bacon and Fellow Republicans Hammer Maine Democrat for Blaming Nazi Tattoo on Military ‘Culture’

Graham Platner, the progressive U.S. Senate candidate in Maine, received an avalanche of criticism over the weekend from veterans, many elected Republicans, after he told CBS News’s Major Garrett that the “culture’ of the military was to blame for several of the scandals surrounding him.

“Graham, there have been a lot of things said about you — things you have written on Reddit, a tattoo you had, and a controversy around that. And I want to ask you this, because I don’t think it’s been put to you this way before. Is there anything you’ve done or said that you regret that did not come from the stresses you internalized from post-traumatic stress itself? That is to say, is PTSD the explanation for everything, or did you also just make some additional human errors that you want to explain or contextualize?” Garrett asked Platner on his show, The Take Out.

“Yeah, I’ll be up-front. I’ve never laid the entire fault of my previous opinions at earlier parts of my life at the feet of only post-traumatic stress. When I left the military, I came out of a hyper-masculine, hyper-violent place. I did four tours in the infantry. We have a crude sense of humor in the infantry,” Platner replied, adding:

We certainly have a — I would say — narrow view of a lot of topics. And that colored my opinions and my beliefs. Once I left and came out and interacted in the civilian world with lots of different people, with very different experiences than my own, many of those beliefs and thoughts and even just language changed significantly over time. I didn’t have some of the — I mean, some of that was not because of my combat service, but much of it was because of the culture I had come out of. And over the years in between, I’ve met a lot more people, had a lot more experiences, learned a lot more about the world, and my opinions have changed with it.

Platner has been under fire for his past bombastic comments on Reddit, calling cops “b*stards” and rural white Americans “racist,” as well as a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and recently sharing a post from an avowed neo-Nazi.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a moderate Republican and former Air Force general, replied to a clip of Platner’s exchange with Garrett and wrote, “I served nearly 30 years and never saw a Nazi tattoo on one of our servicemen or women.”

I served nearly 30 years and never saw a Nazi tattoo on one of our servicemen or women. https://t.co/CKRXpc0Pvz — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) April 12, 2026

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), a former Navy SEAL, added, “I must have missed the day in basic training where they taught us to get Nazi tattoos and say women deserve to be raped.”

I must have missed the day in basic training where they taught us to get Nazi tattoos and say women deserve to be raped. https://t.co/K2ithoM2xM — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) April 11, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Blame the Marine Corps for Nazi tattoos and rape comments? Wasn’t in my training manual. https://t.co/allvHXTvZw — Todd Young (@ToddYoungIN) April 11, 2026

New, even worse explanation just dropped. Holy hell. https://t.co/dECvQn2E10 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 11, 2026

Democrat candidate with a Nazi SS tattoo explains why he got that tattoo—essentially, that the US military are ALL “narrow”minded, “hyper-violent” Nazis. This is FALSE, and slanderous to our servicemen & women. https://t.co/RsdYHrtotI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 11, 2026

22 years in NSW, had the honor to work a lot with Army and Marine ground pounders on multiple continents—the few Nazi wannabes I ever even heard of were quickly bounced out of the service by their own people—zero tolerance. Good enough for Maine Democrats though… https://t.co/qRhevYIJ2p — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 11, 2026

Doesn't sound like the same explanation he gave before. https://t.co/MfsQGXJnPa pic.twitter.com/63kCdAhTrj — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) April 12, 2026

Ah, I see, so it’s the U.S. military's fault he chose to get an SS Totenkopf tattooed to his chest. https://t.co/hL0PL7zSK1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 11, 2026

Been in the Infantry a long time. Never seen Nazi related fawning at any point. Let me get this straight though. This… political candidate got criticized for some tattoo. Then he essentially throws our beloved Infantry under the bus, blaming the culture for said tattoo. Yep,… https://t.co/lWep3qJSG6 — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 11, 2026

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