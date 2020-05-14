Donald Trump Jr. responded to Howard Stern bashing President Donald Trump‘s supporters this week by claiming many of Stern’s original fans were probably “pretty big” supporters of Trump and that Stern just “really wants to be loved” by the “politically-correct people that he used to hate.”

“It’s sort of disappointing,” Trump Jr. said Thursday on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam Show. “I mean, I would think at least the sort of original Howard, I imagine most of those blue-collar people that he now hates since he became ‘Hollywood Howard’ would’ve probably been pretty big Trump supporters.”

“I remember the original Stern show, watching it and listening to it for years … When he went off the air, the regular air, he had like a top 10 all-time series that he did and Donald Trump was two of those top 10s. Now he has Hillary Clinton on as a guest, so it’s sort of a pretty big fall,” he remarked. “But it is just like Hillary. He’s acting like Hillary… What probably cost her some of the election was calling half the country ‘deplorables’ for wanting to support someone who was going to get things done for them, and he did, so it’s pretty disappointing to see.”

Stern said this month that Trump “despises” his supporters, and in April, he suggested they “take an injection of Clorox” and “drop dead.”

Trump Jr. went on to say he thought Stern was trying to impress a new set of fans: “I don’t know if he just got a taste of Hollywood when he went on the TV show and all of a sudden the establishment sort of politically-correct people that he used to hate, now he really wants to be loved by them.”

Asked what he thought of Stern saying the president “hates his own base,” Trump Jr. replied, “Yeah, that’s total bullshit.”

“The reality is this: my dad was able to do what he did when he won this election by being able to relate to those guys,” Trump Jr. added. “I imagine it’s Stern trying to grab some attention. There’s a lot of other people doing sort of … that took his model — I think he was a real innovator years ago — but took his model and are frankly just doing it much better now, so I think it’s probably just trying to grab headlines.”

