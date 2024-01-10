POLL: Biden Takes Over Lead Against Trump In Pennsylvania — Even If RFK and Stein Run

In a sudden shift of 2024 election polling, President Joe Biden has regained the lead against former President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Pennsylvania despite third party contenders.

According to Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, Biden leads the Republican frontrunner with 49% of support from registered voters compared to Trump’s 46%. The poll marks the first time Biden has taken a significant lead against Trump since the start of the 2024 presidential race.

Last October, the same polling group found Trump leading the president in the Keystone State by 47% support against Biden’s 45%. Moreover, Trump maintained his lead in Pennsylvania throughout 2023 dating back to June.

Biden received 96% from voters who describe themselves as Democrats; meanwhile, 89% of self-described Republicans picked Trump. However, independents remain divided with 45% supporting Trump while 44% chose Biden.

When independent and third party candidates are thrown in the mix, Biden is still able to maintain a slight lead over Trump. Quinnipiac’s survey showed that in a five-person hypothetical race that included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Biden holds his lead at 41% to Trump’s 39%.

RFK Jr. received 11% support while Stein had 4%, and West earned 2% support, according to the survey.

Quinnipiac’s poll found that the top three most important issues for voters were preserving Democracy in the United States at 24%, while 23% pointed to border security, and 15% of those surveyed said the economy.

The poll included 1,680 self-identified registered Pennsylvania voters who were surveyed from January 4th to January 8th. Quinnipiac’s poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4%.