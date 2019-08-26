Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a jab at Sen. Hillary Clinton’s run for the presidency in a campaign event in Seattle Sunday.

When asked how she can stand up to President Donald Trump, Warren replied, “I know how to fight and I know how to win. Nobody’s getting behind me on a debate stage and doing a handsy thing.”

Warren was referring to Trump’s behavior in a 2016 debate in St. Louis when he followed Clinton closely on stage, lurking behind and seeming to mock her as she fielded questions.

“We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” said Clinton in her book, What Happened.

“It’s not enough to be Not Trump. A country that elects Donald Trump is a country in serious trouble,” continued Warren.

Many were upset at Warren’s implication that Clinton had been incapable of standing up to Donald Trump. “I guess Hillary was, what, asking for it?,” said Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher. “Is that what Hillary did at the debates? Because I remember her beating his balls off and making him lose his shit onstage,” he said in another tweet.

“You don’t back down from a bully…” Is that what Hillary did at the debates? Because I remember her beating his balls off and making him lose his shit onstage. https://t.co/ybbCTk1Syo — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) August 26, 2019

“We need to pay attention to not just what’s been broken in the last two and a half years, but what’s been broken for decades,” said Warren.

