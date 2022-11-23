Elon Musk and Stephen King Ramp Up Their Twitter Feud With a Bizarre Exchange About MyPillow Of All Things

Elon Musk took some time to troll Stephen King once again, and now the bizarre relationship involves My Pillow’s Mike Lindell.

King has been a vocal critic of Musk since the Tesla CEO took over Twitter. The It novelist tweeted this week that Twitter will devolve to a platform that can only get the likes of Lindell to support it.

“Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted.

Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 22, 2022

“Oh hi lol,” Musk responded, later asking, “Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I’m curious.”

Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I’m curious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Lindell is the head of My Pillow. A vocal Donald Trump supporter and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, Lindell’s company has taken to mainly advertising on right-leaning news networks.

This is shockingly not the first time Musk and King have tangled on the former’s social media platform. King claimed earlier this month he may quit Twitter in objection to Musk’s Twitter Blue program, which makes a monthly payment part of the verification process. King claimed the platform should be paying him, a platform that Musk has said was losing money daily and former CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to seriously mismanaging.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” King previously tweeted.

“We need to pay the bills somehow!” Musk responded to the author. “Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has included mass firings and controversy, but Musk has insisted he’s done with paying employees off and is now looking to grow. He’s also been celebrating daily user counts on the platform in the face of critics.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something…?” he tweeted this week.

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

