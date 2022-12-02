‘Enormous Indictment Of Our Media’: Cenk Uygur Reacts to Sam Bankman-Fried Claiming He Kept GOP Donations Hush Hush to Avoid Upsetting Reporters

Young Turks host Cenk Uygur set Republicans, Democrats, and the media in his sights this week when reacting to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealing he was a major donor to the Republican Party but keeping things on the down-low for fear of the media’s reaction.

Bankman-Fried was a known supporter of numerous Democratic lawmakers, but he described his support of the GOP as “dark,” meaning he gave to PACs in a way that allows donations to be legally shielded, instead of directly and publicly donating to individual campaigns. The former CEO said he feared reporters would “freak the fuck out” if they knew he supported the Republican Party as much as the Democratic Party.

“Sam Bankman-Fried said he gave to Democrats and Republicans because he didn’t want to be regulated. He gave to Republicans secretly because it would get bad press,” Uygur said. “But giving to to Democrats for the same exact corruption would get good press. An enormous indictment of our media.”

Sam Bankman-Fried said he gave to Democrats and Republicans because he didn't want to be regulated. He gave to Republicans secretly because it would get bad press. But giving to to Democrats for the same exact corruption would get good press. An enormous indictment of our media. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 2, 2022

“All my Republican donations were dark,” he told reporter Tiffany Fong earlier this month. “The reason was not for regulatory reasons, it’s because reporters freak the fuck out if you donate to Republicans. They’re all super liberal, and I didn’t want to have that fight.”

Uygur went on to sarcastically call on the media to expose the “corrupt Democrats” supported by Bankman-Fried.

“I said from day one that SBF giving to Democrats was absolute corruption. In fact, I explained that he would find the most corrupt Democrats and then fund them,” he tweeted. “The press should find every Democrat he gave to and expose them. But they never will. They’ll do the opposite.”

No, I said from day one that SBF giving to Democrats was absolute corruption. In fact, I explained that he would find the most corrupt Democrats and then fund them. The press should find every Democrat he gave to and expose them. But they never will. They'll do the opposite. https://t.co/gC5owKGsGl — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 2, 2022

The Young Turks host declared only “progressives” are honest in government and accused the crypto falling star that is Bankman-Fried of supporting the “worst corporate Democrats.”

He was also fourth highest donor to Republicans. Also, he gave money to the worst corporate Democrats and spent millions against progressives in primaries. Why? Progressives are the only honest people in government and he was sure we would be the only ones to stop his robbery. https://t.co/M0jtgA83mr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 2, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com