Eric Swalwell Engages with Troll Who Said ‘U Should Be Shot’ Before Saying ‘I’m Actually Sorry’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted an Instagram exchange he had with a man who messaged him wishing the congressman dead. Rather than ignore the man, Swalwell engaged him and the the man ultimately apologized.

The exchange seemingly began when the man messaged Swalwell and told him, “Traitor hopefully u get hung one day,” and “Traitor u should be shot.”

Anyone know this guy (Instagram)? pic.twitter.com/WfBt99qz67 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

The congressman replied, “Hi! I’m Eric. What’s your name?”

The man expressed skepticism that he was actually interacting with Swalwell, who insisted he was the one replying and not an assistant. Swalwell’s troll said his name is Jeremy and that he is from Vancouver, Canada.

Jeremy made a reference to the “Asian spy” allegations against Swalwell, saying he’s “choked at these accusations.” In that situation, suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, a.k.a. “Fang Fang,” helped fundraise for Swalwell and other California politicians. Some conservatives have suggested Swalwell had a romantic relationship with Fang, an accusation the congressman has neither confirmed nor denied.

“Why don’t u address it?” the man asked Swalwell.

The congressman replied with an article quoting an FBI source stating, “Swalwell was completely cooperative and under no suspicion of wrongdoing.”

“I did nothing wrong,” the congressman added. “As fbi said. Nothing else to say.”

“Ok, fair enough,” Jeremy replied, who said he hadn’t seen the article and eventually said his last name is Marshall.

Swalwell suggested the two grab coffee the next time he’s in Vancouver or when the man is in the United States.

Later in the exchange, Marshall stated, “I’m actually sorry for what I’ve said” and explained he “got carried away.”

The man apologized again and Swalwell told him everything is good between them.

Marshall explained that he had received “a ton of not so nice messages” after Swalwell posted the exchange.

“You don’t deserve hate or violence any more than my family does,” Swalwell replied. “That’s wrong.”

The congressman subsequently told his followers to leave Marshall alone.

Finally, please do not threaten/harass Jeremy. Let the law/Instagram hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/WRaWv3tz3X — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

