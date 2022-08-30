Florida GOP Office Vandalized, Party Points Blame Towards Biden Rhetoric

A GOP office in Florida was vandalized over the weekend with the message “eat shit, fascists” spray painted on the building, and the state’s Republican Party is pushing the blame partly towards President Joe Biden.

The Florida GOP Twitter account posted an image of the damage to the Seminole Country Republican Party office. They also referenced Biden’s recent remark about “extreme MAGA philosophy” being “semi-fascism,” as well as comments from Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist saying he doesn’t want voters from Ron DeSantis supporters, accusing them of having “hate” in their hearts.

“1. Crist says DeSantis supporters ‘have hate in their heart, 2. Biden calls Republicans semi-fascist, The results? Dangerous Democrat rhetoric is polarizing our country and inciting criminal behavior,” the party wrote.

Super glue was also squirted into the lock on the front door, according to a report from the Associated Press. The estimated damage is reportedly $700 and there is no surveillance footage of the actual incident.

1. Crist says DeSantis supporters “have hate in their heart” 2. Biden calls Republicans semi-fascist The results? Dangerous Democrat rhetoric is polarizing our country and inciting criminal behavior. pic.twitter.com/TqLSoVRGoC — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) August 29, 2022

In a Facebook post, the Seminole County GOP called the vandalism a “hate crime.”

“It is a hate crime, this is the result of hate speech by Biden and the independent/democrat guy running for Governor,” they wrote.

Others similarly connected the vandalism to Biden’s comments, including GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“The criminals echoed Biden’s ‘fascists’ slander. There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated,” she wrote.

The Seminole County GOP office was vandalized overnight. The criminals echoed Biden’s “fascists” slander. There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/fmiiMVmi0t — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 29, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com