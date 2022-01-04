Jeff Weaver, Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2016 campaign manager, told Politico in an interview published Tuesday that he believes President Joe Biden will have a challenger in the 2024 Democratic primary – from the left.

Weaver, who also advised Sanders in 2020, has helped the progressive Senator mount two strong insurgent campaigns against the Democratic establishment.

“Will there be a progressive challenger?” Politico asked Weaver. He replied with a straightforward, “Yes.”

Weaver added that a challenger is not a “repudiation” of Biden but more a sign of where the Democratic Party is today: “Progressives are ultimately ascendant. And if nothing else, a progressive running who gets a lot of support will demonstrate that the ideas that the progressive movement embraces are, in fact, popular.”

The Politico report notes that while Weaver “stresses that he is not advocating for such a primary campaign,” the defeat of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has made such a campaign all but inevitable.

While covering the news on Fox News, reporter Alexandria Hoff noted that “in modern U.S. history, an incumbent president has never lost a primary nomination but when they have been primaried in a competitive way, the sitting president has gone on to lose in the general.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com