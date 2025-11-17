Former Neo-Nazi Tells CNN Trump Fears Groypers Like Nick Fuentes and Wants To Keep Them On His ‘Side’

A former neo-Nazi told CNN he did not believe President Donald Trump when he said he did not know much about white nationalist Nick Fuentes, with the ex-skinhead claiming members of the Trump Administration “fear” Groypers “a little bit.”

Frank Meeink, a former white supremacist, shared his thoughts on the matter during an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room on Monday. Meeink was brought on to discuss Trump’s comments from a night earlier, when he said he had no problem with Tucker Carlson recently interviewing Fuentes, because it is important to “get the word out” since “people have to decide” for themselves what they make of Fuentes.

The president added, “I don’t know much about” Fuentes, while talking to reporters on Sunday night.

Meeink told CNN he was not buying it, “I mean, look, Donald Trump, anytime he’s caught in something, says he doesn’t know such and such or he doesn’t know about that guy. And obviously, he knows very much well about Nick Fuentes and the Groypers, because I think they’re trying to keep the Groypers on their side. They fear them a little bit.”

Right after, Meeink said he agreed with Trump that Carlson or any other American should be able to interview anyone they like.

Trump, after sharing his thoughts about the Carlson-Fuentes interview, was asked about Fuentes dining with him at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. The president said he had no idea Fuentes was coming and that he was brought by Kanye West. Fuentes’s dinner with Trump sparked an outcry and led to months of coverage on the topic in the media.

Co-host Pamela Brown then asked Meeink to define what a “Groyper” is for the CNN audience.

Meeink said they are “basically an online presence of mostly white nationalist, young white males, who, you know, go after people and are very much followers of Nick Fuentes.”

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including “Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.”

Watch above, via CNN.