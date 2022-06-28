Mick Mulvaney Turns on Trump and Predicts Things Will ‘Get Worse’ After Stunning Testimony: ‘It’s Never the Crime. It’s Always the Coverup’

Former White House official Mick Mulvaney is predicting things will “get worse” from here on out for his former boss Donald Trump, after explosive testimony before the January 6 congressional subcommittee on Tuesday.

In a string of tweets, Mulvaney offered his own analysis of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. The former White House aide alleged that Trump knew about and allowed weapons, including AR-15s, into his January 6 rally and planned on visiting the Capitol himself before the riot that broke out. When informed he was not going to be going to the Capitol with his supporters, the then-president allegedly lunged at his head of security, Robert Engel, and attempted to turn the vehicle around himself.

“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate,” Mulvaney wrote. “I know her. I don’t think she is lying.”

My guess is that before this is over, we will be hearing testimony from Ornato, Engle, and Meadows. This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

Mulvaney resigned from the White House the day after the Capitol riot and tweeted on Tuesday that Trump’s video address to rioting supporters was where he “lost” him.

“That video is where the President lost me. We don’t ‘love’ people who attack the Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. And there is no way the “we love you” line was in the script prepared for the video,” he tweeted.

That video is where the President lost me. We don’t “love” people who attack the Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. And there is no way the “we love you” line was in the script prepared for the video. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

In other tweets, Mulvaney predicted further trouble for Trump, especially when it comes to allegations of witness tampering. In her closing statements, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) presented messages sent to unidentified witnesses from people close to Trump, seemingly attempting to influence their coming testimonies from painting the former president in too negative of a light.

The Press is going to focus on some sensational revelations from today: guns, grabbing a secret service agent, etc. But the real bomb that got dropped was the implied charge of witness tampering. If there is hard evidence, that is a serious problem for the former President. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

“There is an old maxim: it’s never the crime, it’s always the coverup. Things went very badly for the former President today. My guess is that it will get worse from here,” Mulvaney tweeted, adding later it was a “very, very bad day” for Trump, summing up the explosive allegations to come from Hutchinson’s testimony. Those include Trump knowing about supporters with weapons, possible witness intimidation, alleged assault on a Secret Service agent, a possible “line” between the White House and Proud Boys, and aides requesting pardons.

Cheney’s closing is stunning: they think they have evidence of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

