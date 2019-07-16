The vote to condemn President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after “the squad” as racist was mostly along party lines, but four Republicans ended up joining with the Democrats.

Congressman Justin Amash also voted with the Democrats, but he recently left the GOP and is now an independent.

The four Republicans who voted to condemn the president’s tweets are: Will Hurd (R- TX), Brian Fitzpatrick (R- PA), Fred Upton (R- MI), and Susan Brooks (R- IN).

Congressman Hurd called Trump’s tweets racist on Monday and tonight he posted a Twitter thread saying, “I voted to condemn the President’s tweets today but I hope that Speaker Pelosi also considers holding members of her own party accountable to the same degree to which she holds the President.”

There is no room in America for racism, sexism, antisemitism, xenophobia and hate. I voted to condemn the President's tweets today but I hope that Speaker Pelosi also considers holding members of her own party accountable to the same degree to which she holds the President. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

Why did it take several weeks for the Speaker to bring a resolution to the floor condemning the blatantly anti-Semitic comments of one of her members (while refraining from mentioning the member directly in the resolution) and only days for her to do the same for the President? — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

Here's a novel concept: Maybe our elected officials should try to be role models to future generations. A first step: don't be anti-Semitic or racist. That way we spend less time rehashing lessons we learned in kindergarten and more time talking about threats facing our nation. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

Oftentimes Congress cares more about politics than policy; good policy makes good politics. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

