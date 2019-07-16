comScore

Four House Republicans Join Democrats to Condemn Trump Tweets as Racist

By Josh FeldmanJul 16th, 2019, 7:32 pm

The vote to condemn President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after “the squad” as racist was mostly along party lines, but four Republicans ended up joining with the Democrats.

Congressman Justin Amash also voted with the Democrats, but he recently left the GOP and is now an independent.

The four Republicans who voted to condemn the president’s tweets are: Will Hurd (R- TX), Brian Fitzpatrick (R- PA), Fred Upton (R- MI), and Susan Brooks (R- IN).

Congressman Hurd called Trump’s tweets racist on Monday and tonight he posted a Twitter thread saying, “I voted to condemn the President’s tweets today but I hope that Speaker Pelosi also considers holding members of her own party accountable to the same degree to which she holds the President.”

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: