Trump Teases Mystery ‘Good News’ To Reporters — Gets Even More Mysterious When They Push

President Donald Trump teased reporters with mystery “good news” that he’d just received — then gave an even more mysterious answer when he was pressed for more information.

Friday was a big news day, as Trump announced developments in the Iran War via a series of social media posts. In addition to a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the president said the Strait of Hormuz would be opening immediately, never to close again. As the news filtered out, media reports and Iranian sources contradicted some of Trump’s claims.

The president spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One Friday night just before landing, and began by saying he had just gotten “pretty good news” that he then refused to give any details about:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hello, everybody. Nice to be with you. We’re landing pretty soon. We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran. We’ll know over a little period of time. We’re negotiating over the weekend. And as you know, we have the blockade. The blockade has been very successful. And of equal success has been the five weeks before the blockades, the combination. It was pretty lethal, I would say. So we’re going to be knowing very shortly. But we’re talking over it. I expect things to go well. Many of these things have been negotiated and agreed to. REPORTER: Sir, what was the good news that you had 20 minutes ago? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Having to do with Iran. REPORTER: Can you tell us anything about… PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, but you’ll hear about it–. REPORTER: What are you going to be talking about–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –but I just think it’s something that should happen. It’s something that only makes sense to happen, and I think it will. We’ll see what happens, but I think it will.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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