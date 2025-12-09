‘Fox News Doesn’t Ever Invite Me On’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises CNN and Slams Competitor During Friendly Interview

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) praised CNN and criticized Fox News the way the two networks have responded to her recent feud with President Donald Trump.

In late November, Greene stunned the American political landscape when she announced her plans to resign in January 2026. The announcement followed an intense feud with the president over her perceived betrayal of the MAGA base. In recent months, Greene broke from the Republican Party when she joined Democrats in their demand of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. She also called out the Trump administration over its continued support of Israel, calling the country’s actions in Gaza a “genocide.”

Since then, Greene has made a number of appearances on left-leaning shows and channels — including CNN and ABC’s The View.

During an in-studio interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer, Greene was asked to respond to critics who’ve argued she should “stay in the fight” and that she’s only resigning to receive her pension. The congresswoman called the criticism “unfair” before taking a shot at Fox News.

“I get criticized for coming on CNN, and you just had a Republican before me on CNN,” Greene said. “And it’s unfair criticism because Fox News doesn’t ever invite me on. They invited me one time recently after I resigned. We’ve responded back to the producer and they still haven’t said when I can come on. So, I thank you. I enjoy coming on and I appreciate the questions.”

Greene has repeatedly made it clear she doesn’t appreciate how she’s been received by Fox News. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed she watches just about every other major news network more than she watches Fox.

Watch above via CNN.