Fox News Poll Shows GOP and Dems Tied Going into November, Dads Swung 28 Points to Democrats Since May

As the political map continues to shift ahead of November’s midterm elections, the latest Fox News poll, released last week, shows the Republicans and Democrats tied with 41 percent support on a generic Congressional ballot.

In May, the same poll found Republicans leading by seven points: 46 to 39 percent.

Katie Paris, an organizer who targets suburban women, noted a major shift between the August and May polls. Paris wrote on Twitter, “New Fox poll shows men moved +2D since May. But Dads moved +28.” She broke down the data and asked, “Dads, what changed? Inquiring moms want to know.”

New Fox poll shows men moved +2D since May. But Dads moved +28. May August DIFF

Men +13R +11R +2D

Dads +20R +8D +28D Dads, what changed? Inquiring moms want to know. 👊 — Katie Paris (@katiebparis) August 14, 2022

In May, Republicans led Democrats among Dads by a whopping 53 to 33 percent margin. In August, Dads shifted to supporting Democrats for Congress 44 to 36 percent – 20 percent were either “other” or “undecided.”

Among parents in general, Republicans led Democrats 45 to 39 percent in May. Parents flipped to Democrats in August by a margin of 46 to 35 percent – a 17-point swing.

Moms, meanwhile, remained reliably in the Democrat’s column. In May, moms supported Democrats 44 to 38 percent, and in August, that margin grew to 47 to 34 percent.

Women, in general, supported Republicans 43 to 42 percent in May, which flipped to 45 percent to 39 percent in August – a swing to the Democrats of seven points.

Men generally, however, did not increase their enthusiasm for Democrats, although the Republican’s margin did diminish between May and August. Only 36 percent of men polled in May and August supported the party. In May, 49 percent of men supported Republicans, a +13 margin over the Democrats, which dropped to 45 percent in August — a 9-point advantage.

The poll was conducted between Aug 6-9 among 1,002 registered voters across the country and carries a 3-point margin of error.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com