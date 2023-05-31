Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Knocks Tim Scott For Evasive Abortion Answer to ‘Easily Anticipated Question’

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich expressed her amazement at an evasive answer from Republican senator and presidential candidate Tim Scott Wednesday, wondering how he could be unprepared for such an “easily anticipated question.”

During an event with Axios’ Sophia Cai, Scott said that as president he “would certainly have a 15-week limit,” but did not come out for or against a 6-week federal ban when asked about the hypothetical, instead emphasizing that his priority “on the issue of life is to cultivate a culture that protects life.”

Scott has previously expressed support for a 6-week ban in South Carolina currently blocked by the courts and told Newsmax that he would sign “the most conservative pro-life legislation you could bring to my desk.”

The senator admitted to doubts about what kind of restrictions could pass both chambers of Congress on Wednesday, however. “I’ve also said very clearly, because I think you have to tell the American people the truth, even the 15-week limit is not possible unless we change the hearts and minds of the American people, because it can’t get through Congress,” said Scott.

Henrich was not satisfied by Scott’s lack of clarity, suggesting that it makes “zero sense that anyone entering the GOP primary field does not have a ready-made answer for this easily anticipated question.” Scott, despite his lack of polling success to date, is widely seen as a contender for the evangelical Christian vote in the Republican primary.

Scott’s varied answers about national abortion policy come amidst a developing battle between former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the issue. Trump has refused to commit to any specific policy and knocked DeSantis’s signing of a 6-week ban in the Sunshine State as “harsh,” while DeSantis has eagerly touted his pro-life bona fides.

“Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that almost probably 99 percent of pro-lifers support,” said DeSantis earlier this month. “I’ve signed the bill, I was proud to do it. He [Trump] won’t answer whether he would sign it or not.”

