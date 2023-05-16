Freshman Democrat Mocks James Comer During Hearing Over ‘Fake Informant’ That ‘Has Gone Missing’

Freshman Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) mocked House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his recent remarks claiming that key informants in the GOP’s investigation into the Bidens have gone missing.

Moskowitz, who regularly uses his time speaking at Oversight hearings to push for the committee to look at issues he believes are more important, ended his remarks by saying, “I know you got stuff going on.”

“You’re trying to find, you know, the fake informant that you’ve, now has gone missing. I know you’re busy with that, you know, but I’m hoping that perhaps the Oversight Committee, if they’re so worried about, you know, federal overreach, perhaps they can start, you know, being focused on real government oversight. And with that, Mr. Chairman, I yield back,” Moskowitz concluded.

Comer addressed the jab immediately, saying, “Gentlemen yields back, before I recognize Miss Boebert with respect to the missing informant, just so you know, just to clarify, the Grassley whistleblower is alive and well.”

Comer spoke with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo over the weekend and said, “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

The Kentucky Republican’s remarks grabbed headlines across the media as critics pounced and continued to call for Comer to offer concrete evidence to back up his allegations against the Bidens.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com