‘Come ON! Joe Scarborough Laughs at James Comer Losing Biden Informant His ‘Entire Charade Was Built On’

Joe Scarborough could not contain his laughter after viewing a clip of Rep. James Comer admitting that his investigation into the Biden family’s alleged “influence peddling” had suffered a significant setback — they lost track of a key informant.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, appeared on Sunday Morning Futures after fuming at the media for not giving more reverence to Comer’s recent briefing on the Biden family’s bank records. During that briefing on Wednesday, Comer insinuated that the Bidens’ foreign business dealings were not above board but failed to produce evidence directly implicating the president or his family in an illegal scheme of international influence peddling.

Comer told Maria Bartiromo, “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.” Comer added, “No president has ever been accused of the things that the Biden family’s been accused of.” But Bartiromo then interjected.

“Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?”

“So, comrade, you’re telling me you’ve lost another submarine?” the Morning Joe host mocked, referring to The Hunt for Red October. Scarborough could then not contain his laughter at the absurdity at play, “Come ON! You lost an informant?! You lost THE informant, the guy that you claimed gave you all this information that you built this entire charade on?!”

He then compared Comer’s investigation to that of John Durham, who investigated the origins of the Mueller Report, among other things.

“What do you and Durham, like, do you guys have tea parties every weekend? That talk about how you can destroy your reputation and your career? Durham tried this, remember? He chased conspiracy theories to try to prove that the FBI was corrupt and rigged the 2016 election, he made a fool of himself time and time and time again. And now we have lost informants, in fact, the informant, that this entire charade was built on.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

