‘Good Lord’: Scott Jennings Roasted For Shortening a Tim Walz Quote To Call Him an Insurrectionist

Scott Jennings, CNN’s popular conservative pundit, sparked a wave of criticism on Thursday when he took a swipe at protestors in Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Jennings wrote on X:

“Minnesota will remain an island”

Walz cannot be more explicit – this buffoon believes he is seceding from the Union.

We are well into Insurrection Act territory.

Jennings shared the post from Walz that the quote was lifted from, which read, “State investigators have been on the scene in North Minneapolis. I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets. But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. Don’t give him what he wants.”

Critics were quick to pile on Jennings for suggesting that Walz said “Minnesota will remain an island” as some kind of declaration of “seceding from the Union” when, of course, Walz’s full quote read, “Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace.”

Jennings’s post came just hours after President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to use troops against U.S. citizens in Minnesota who continue to protest.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) replied to Jennings, “This your guy, @CNN ? Walz said “island of decency”. Shame on you @ScottJennings I’m sure your grandchildren will thank you for pouring gasoline on the fire.”

This your guy, @CNN ?

Walz said “island of decency”.

Shame on you @ScottJennings I’m sure your grandchildren will thank you for pouring gasoline on the fire. https://t.co/w3lf05Mdt0 — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) January 15, 2026

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied, “He said ‘an island of decency.’ Good lord Scott.”

He said “an island of decency.” Good lord Scott. https://t.co/6RndVWojnH — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 15, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

Walz: "Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace." Jennings: Walz is *explicitly" calling for secession https://t.co/hxZ9irq29Z — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 15, 2026

Scott is obviously lying here but it's funnier to imagine that he is actually incapable of imagining a more explicit way in which a politician could say "we're seceding" https://t.co/JVhD2spoZu — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 15, 2026

Walz said "an island OF DECENCY" but Scott left that part out. This guy is the human nerf hoop of CNN, they keep him around so everyone can feel good dunking on him. But, honestly, they need to let him go. https://t.co/DutW6jRqdZ — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) January 15, 2026

