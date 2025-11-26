James Comer Says Shooting of National Guard Members in D.C. Shows ‘We Do Need More National Guard Troops in Washington’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said he fully supports President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy 500 more National Guard members to Washington, D.C., just hours after two troops were shot by an Afghan national who was in the country illegally.

Comer, during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News on Wednesday night, said D.C. needs more troops because the Democratic Party’s “anti-police officer rhetoric” drove many local cops out of the city. He was joined by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) for the segment.

“We do need more National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., Jason,” he told guest host Jason Chaffetz. “You know, and Buddy Carter knows how dangerous Washington, D.C. is.”

Right before Comer spoke, Fox News aired clips of several Democratic lawmakers criticizing the president’s deployment of the National Guard to American cities in recent months. That included footage of Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) saying the goal was to “terrorize” cities in September, followed by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) saying the same thing a month later.

Comer was disgusted with those comments following the shooting, saying “that type of rhetoric from the Democrats puts [troops] in peril.”

He then said the “liberal metro council” in D.C. “passed so many liberal criminal justice reform bills” that it made it nearly impossible for local cops to defend themselves. That has led to a headcount issue, Comer said.

“The morale was so low in the Washington, D.C. Police Force that many officers went to other cities to be police officers,” he added. “They didn’t want to be in Washington, D.C., so they have a problem getting the number of police officers that they need.”

His comments were made a few hours after two National Guard troops were shot. Both troops, FBI Director Kash Patel said, were in critical condition.

Fox News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor later reported that law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who overstayed his visa after being let into the U.S. during President Joe Biden’s term.

President Trump said the “animal” who shot the troops will “pay a very steep price.” Soon after, Pete Hegseth said the president would be sending 500 more Guardsmen to D.C.

Watch Comer above.