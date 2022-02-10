GOP Arizona Senate Candidate Posts Ad Showing Him Shooting Gun at Actor Portraying Mark Kelly, Whose Wife Was Shot

A Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, Jim Lamon, has posted a campaign ad showing him shooting a gun at President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), whose wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot over a decade ago.

The Western-style ad, released on Thursday, shows a man shouting, “It’s a DC gang!” as three people show up in a town. The three people portray Biden, or “Old Joe,” Kelly, or “Shifty Kelly,” and Pelosi, or “Crazyface Pelosi.” Suddenly, Lamon, a businessman and U.S. Army veteran who is running for the GOP nomination to challenge Kelly in November, walks over and faces the three from a distance. The actor portraying Biden says, “Well isn’t it Big Jim Lamon.”

A man shouts, “We’re tired of being pushed around!”

“And inflation,” says another man.

“And open borders,” says a woman.

“The good people of Arizona have had enough of you,” says Lamon. “It’s time for a showdown.”

The actors portraying Biden and Kelly take out their guns, while the actress portraying Pelosi takes out a knife, as Lamon takes out his gun and shoots and hits their weapons, knocking them out of their hands.

The crowd in the Lamon’s background cheer. The actors playing Biden, Pelosi and Kelly run away.

“And you’re gonna get!” shouts a man.

Giffords, along with 18 other people, was shot in 2011. The shooter, Jared Loughner, pleaded guilty in 2012 and was given a prison sentence to life without parole plus 140 years.

The Super Bowl ad isn’t the first controversial ad Lamon has released. In January, he released an ad that uses the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” – euphemistic phrase for “F*** Joe Biden.”

Watch above.

