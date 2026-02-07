Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Destroys Media Over Treatment of ‘Demented’ Trump Conduct

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb told independent journalist Jim Acosta that the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump “demented” conduct is a big problem.

On an episode of The Jim Acosta Show this week, Acosta asked Cobb what he made of Trump’s remarks. Cobb derided the media’s normalization of Trump and mocked “Creepy Karoline” Leavitt:

JIM ACOSTA: What do you think about all of this stuff that we’re hearing from Trump lately about federalizing elections? You’re a pretty high powered attorney yourself. You understand the constitution pretty well.

This sounds like something you would have told Trump privately behind the scenes back in the day. “No, Mr. President, you can’t do this.”.

He doesn’t seem to have as many of those people around him anymore. So now he just blurts this stuff out loud. But what’s your sense of all this?

TY COBB: So I don’t think he’s talking about this by accident, just like he’s not talking about, you know, a third term by accident.

You know, I think all of these are, you now, part of the Stephen Miller, Stephen Vought playbook that they’ve been executing on brilliantly and effectively in their attempt to dismantle all the safeguards in the Constitution and among our institutions.

You know, people have, I mean, it’s, you know, it’s to Beto’s point, frankly, that ties in perfectly to this, which is what are those 8,000 beds for? I mean you know yes, we have, we have a lot of people who are here, you know contrary to, contrary to the law, doesn’t make them criminals.

They’re being deported, not in massive numbers as people suspect, but they’re being detained and will soon be deported. And then, and then what, what happens to those? I mean, are those, you know, they’re not, they are not going to be concentration camps a la Auschwitz or anything like that, but who are they for?

I mean and particularly when you see this, you see this administration cracking down on dissent in a way that is, you know un-American.

I mean one of the problems we have in the press, I think these days is, you know they talk about Trump’s conduct as though it’s somehow part of a continuum. It’s not part of the continuum. It is a, you know, demented narcissistic rupture in our society.

And so when he talks about federalizing the elections, which frankly is one of the things that when they, when the framers built the architecture that would govern us for the last 250 years, they were decidedly opposed to and made the constitution clear that elections were the you know, we’re the sole province of the states.

You know, when he talks about that, it really is, you know just one more step to dismantle, you know our constitutional system and a step on the path to tyranny. So I think it’s very discouraging. And you know I mean, and creepy Karoline in the White House, you know says well he was joking, but he wasn’t joking.