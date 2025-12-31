‘He Wasn’t A Movie Star At All’: Trump Goes On NYE Rant About ‘Average Guy’ George Clooney

President Donald Trump tore into actor George Clooney on Wednesday, decrying his support for Democratic politicians and claiming he “got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies.”

Trump’s post on Truth Social seemed to come in response to the news that Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, were formally granted French citizenship over the weekend.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” wrote Trump.

The president went on to call out the actor for his previous comments about former President Joe Biden’s mental decline. Trump also referenced California Governor Gavin Newsom’s potential run for president in 2028, suggesting that Newsom would “lead the Democrats to their future defeat.”

“Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat,” he said.

Trump wrapped up the post by dragging the A-list actor as an “average guy” who “got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies.”

“He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump claimed.

The attack from the president came after Clooney’s recent spat with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Clooney told Variety on Tuesday that “Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak” – tearing into networks like CBS and ABC for settling defamation lawsuits brought by Trump.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go, f*ck yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country. That’s simply the truth,” he told the outlet.

Weiss was quick to respond, firing back at Clooney’s broadside in an email with an “open invitation” to step inside her newsroom, complete with a light dig at his new French citizenship.

“Bonjour, Mr. Clooney! Big fan of your work. It sounds like you’d like to learn more about ours,” Weiss said in an email. “This is an open invitation to visit the CBS Broadcast Center, where I’m spending the holidays working to relaunch the Evening News with my colleagues. Tune in January 5.”