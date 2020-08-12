Rudy Giuliani, who very publicly urged the Trump administration’s Justice Department to probe corruption claims against Joe Biden, went on Fox News Wednesday night to ominously warn that if a Biden–Harris administration pursued a criminal prosecution of Donald Trump if he lost in November, the United States would have sunk to the level of a “banana republic.”

Giuliani, of course, spent months conducting an off-the-books shadow campaign in Ukraine at the behest of Trump trying to dig up dirt on what ultimately became the president’s 2020 rival. In early February, the former New York City mayor and Trump personal attorney was urging Trump to begin a corruption probe against Biden and sending his purported findings to the DOJ for use in a possible criminal probe of the former vice president. Although nothing came of Giuliani’s supposed evidence.

And Giuliani’s client, Trump, infamously made “lock her up” chants — threats to prosecute and imprison his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton — a staple of his first election campaign.

But on Wednesday night, when Fox News guest host Mike Huckabee asked about the prospect of a Biden Justice Department pursuing a criminal investigation of Trump should he lose in the fall, Giuliani had an altogether different response.

“Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, former New York City mayor,” Huckabee said, after showing an clip from MSNBC where a liberal pundit encouraged Biden and Harris to remove Trump appointees from the federal government if they were to win. “How unprecedented and damaging would it be for a Biden administration to criminally prosecute a former president?”

“We would become a banana republic, governor,” Giuliani said, without the least bit of irony before slamming both parts of the Democratic ticket. “I mean, Biden has nothing left. She’s a very mean woman, and she was a terrible prosecutor.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

