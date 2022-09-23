Hillary Compares Trump Rally-goers to Nazis: ‘Rows of Young Men with Their Arms Raised’

Hillary Clinton compared people who attended a rally featuring former President Donald Trump in Ohio last week to Nazis who were drawn in by Adolf Hitler.

Clinton attended the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday afternoon, where she was one of the event’s high-profile speakers.

During a lengthy discussion with journalist Kara Swisher, the former First Lady, senator, and secretary of state touched on a wide range of topics.

At one point in the discussion, she recounted watching old footage of Hitler addressing the masses in Nazi Germany.

“I remember as a young student trying to figure out, how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler?” she asked. “How did that happen? And I’d watch newsreels, and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, what’s happened to these people? What do they believe that?”

Clinton then connected masses of Germans on the old footage to people who attended Trump’s rally for Senate candidate J.D. Vance last Saturday night in Youngstown.

“We saw the rally in Ohio the other night,” she said. “Trump is ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised.”

Clinton said it is “fair to say we’re in a struggle between autocracy and democracy.”

Some of those in attendance last week raised an index finger and pointed to the former president in a sort of salute. Some theorized it was a nod to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Others pointed out it might have simply been n homage to one of Trump’s slogans, “America First.”

Clinton’s on-stage discussion at the festival can be viewed in its entirety here.

Watch above, via the Texas Tribune.

