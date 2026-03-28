Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is pushing for “reparations” for people “traumatized” by ICE amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Jayapal made the call during a Friday congressional hearing called “Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump’s Attack on Children,” which was focused on ICE tactics around the country.

“We are going to have to have some form of reparation for the kids and the families that have been traumatized through all of this,” Jayapal said at the end of the hearing.

Fox News’ Will Cain played the comment on Friday while interviewing drug czar Sara Carter, and he argued the call was simply political and meant to score points for Democrats with their base ahead of the midterms.

The full hearing can be seen below:

https://www.twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1qJDzPaVVNVKV

Jayapal said reparations will be on the table if Democrats manage to take the House and Senate in the fall.

“If I am chair of the immigration subcommittee, we will be pursuing all of these pieces,” she said.

The congresswoman, who obtained her citizenship in 2000, is the ranking member on the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

She suggested immigration officials could be facing prosecutions and congressional hearings over the deportation crackdown.

“We need offensive actions around prosecutions. We need real accountability because at the end of the day, the people that have been inflicting this harm need to be prosecuted,” the congresswoman said. “They need to be brought before us and they need to be held account for the trauma that they have created.”

Jayapal is among the majority of congressional Democrats who have refused to vote for DHS funding that includes ICE and Border Patrol. She released a statement on Friday saying she will not support ICE or CBP funding without “major reforms,” accusing immigration officials of terrorizing communities. She also referenced the deaths of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both killed by immigration officials in Minneapolis this year.

“I have been clear since the start of the appropriations process: I will not vote to give Trump’s ICE or CBP another cent without major reforms,” she wrote in a statement. “ICE and CBP agents have killed American citizens on the streets, terrorized communities, and forever traumatized families and children.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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